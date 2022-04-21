This April 20, the last televised presidential debate took place in France between the president and candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. The candidates spoke about eight thematic axes that covered topics such as purchasing power, diplomacy, the pension system, competitiveness, education and youth, environment and governance, among other topics that we analyze in our program.

Five years passed for Macron and Le Pen to face each other again at a debate table. A meeting that served, among many aspects, to try to convince undecided voters and voters of the candidates who stayed in the first round.

A debate that exposed the points of view of both candidates at a time when the polls show a very close voting intention for the elections on April 24, in which France is playing everything for everything. We have the analysis of the last face-to-face between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen from our guests:

– María José Zorrilla, political analyst and master in international cooperation and development,

– Pascal Drouhaud, political analyst and specialist in international relations.