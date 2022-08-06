Three people, including a couple who came from Wisconsin to celebrate 56 years of marriage, were electrocuted to death when lightning struck Lafayette Park, just north of the White House. The Washington police reported, according to which four other people – two men and two women – were seriously injured by the lightning that struck the center of the park just before 7pm on Thursday, in a grove of trees about 100 meters away. southeast of the statue of Andrew Jackson.

Secret service agents seconded to the White House and park police rescued the victims. Among the victims are Donna Mueller, 75, a retired teacher, and her husband, James Mueller, 76, a business owner, who arrived in Washington as tourists on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. The other victim is a 29-year-old whose identity has not yet been disclosed.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of life as a result of the lightning strike that struck Lafayette Park. Our hearts are with the families who have lost loved ones and we pray for those who are still fighting for their lives,” said the White House spokesperson, Karine Jean Pierre.