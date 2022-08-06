Accidents | 12 Poles died in a bus accident in Croatia

30 other people were injured.

in Croatia killed 12 Polish citizens in a bus accident on Saturday, an employee of the Polish consulate Dagmara Lukovic tells. The bus was traveling from Poland to Zagreb when it derailed.

Initially, 11 people died in the accident, but the 12th victim died in the hospital. 30 other people were injured and 18 of them were taken to hospital.

The Ministry of the Interior did not say the nationalities of the victims. A police spokesperson Marko Muric according to which the dead were foreigners.

This is reported by the news agency AFP.