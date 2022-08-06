Saturday, August 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | 12 Poles died in a bus accident in Croatia

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 6, 2022
in World Europe
0

30 other people were injured.

in Croatia killed 12 Polish citizens in a bus accident on Saturday, an employee of the Polish consulate Dagmara Lukovic tells. The bus was traveling from Poland to Zagreb when it derailed.

Initially, 11 people died in the accident, but the 12th victim died in the hospital. 30 other people were injured and 18 of them were taken to hospital.

The Ministry of the Interior did not say the nationalities of the victims. A police spokesperson Marko Muric according to which the dead were foreigners.

This is reported by the news agency AFP.

#Accidents #Poles #died #bus #accident #Croatia

See also  Crimes The man who stabbed his brother in Ikea's parking lot withdrew his complaint from the Helsinki Court of Appeal
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

PUBG: Battlegrounds' update 19.1 is coming to PC next week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.