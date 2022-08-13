A large device works from this morning to put out the two fires, one in Jumilla and the other in Hellín (Albacete) but which borders the municipality of Calasparra, caused by the electrical apparatus of the storm that affected the Region during the first hours of this Saturday.

The situation is especially worrying in Jumilla, where the fire started in the area of ​​La Patoja around three in the morning and for which the Infomur Emergency Plan has been activated at level 1. The command post, where the general director of Citizen Security and the mayor of Jumilla, has settled in the hellinera district of Cancarix, since the fire also borders this municipality of Albacete.

Two amphibious planes from the Ministry of Ecological Transition are working in the area to put out the flames, as well as four helicopters, six forestry brigades, firefighters from the consortium, Civil Protection personnel from Jumilla, the Civil Guard and the Local Police.

Another fire next to the municipality of Calasparra



The second fire started in the area of ​​the Sierra del Puerto de Hellín, but quickly advanced towards the municipality of Calasparra. In addition to the media from Castilla-La Mancha, firefighters from Cieza and environmental agents and forestry brigades from Calasparra and Moratalla traveled to the area to collaborate in the fight and try to stop their advance.

However, around four in the morning the troops had to withdraw to work on the fire in Jumilla, larger than the one in the area. At the moment, the fire is controlled but not extinguished.