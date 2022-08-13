





Cold sores are a viral and contagious infection caused by the herpes simplex virus (ICD 10 – B00). It is characterized by the appearance of small, painful blisters on the lips, gums, tongue, roof of the mouth, inside the cheeks, nose, and sometimes on the face, chin, and neck.

In these places, herpes simplex type 1 (HSV-1) predominates, which can also cause symptoms such as enlarged lymph nodes (tongues), fever and muscle pain.

In addition to this, there is also another type of herpes virus called herpes simplex type 2 (HSV-2), which is transmitted sexually. It causes itching and the appearance of blisters or even ulcers in the genital area.

Cross infection of the HSV-1 and HSV-2 viruses can happen if there is oral-genital contact (you can get genital herpes in the mouth or oral herpes in the genital area).

stages of infection

The incubation period for cold sores ranges from two to 26 days. The lesions appear 4 to 6 days after contact, however, most people (80%) do not develop symptoms after contamination by the herpes virus.

After the first (primary) infection, the herpes virus remains dormant (latent) in the body and may periodically reactivate and cause symptoms.

The three stages of the disease are:

Primary infection: produces a rash of small, painful blisters and may be accompanied by a fever.

Latency: after the blister rash subsides, the virus remains in a dormant (latent) state in a dorsal root ganglion located in the spinal cord, and at this stage there are no symptoms.

Recurrence: periodically the virus can reactivate and cause a new episode of blisters. This reactivation can occur many times.

Reactivation (recurrence) of a latent oral or genital HSV infection can be triggered by fever, menstruation, emotional tension, suppression of the immune system, physical trauma, or overexposure to sunlight. In some situations, the triggering factor of herpes is not identified.

Causes

Cold sores are caused by herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) in most cases, but herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2) is the main cause of genital herpes, it can also cause cold sores.

The initial infection may not cause symptoms or cause the appearance of blisters in the mouth, but the main characteristic of the virus is to remain in a latent state in the nervous tissue of the face for a varied time.

Most of the population has antibodies against the virus and rarely have clinical symptoms. In some people, the virus becomes active again and produces recurring sores that usually appear in the same place.

Symptoms

The symptoms of cold sores can be divided into three stages:

Itch: at the onset of cold sores, many people feel an itching, burning, or tingling sensation around their lips before the blisters appear.

Bubbles: small, fluid-filled blisters usually appear around the lips, nose, or cheeks.

Healing: the blisters break and form scabs that start the healing process.

A rash typically involves:

Lesions on the skin, lips, mouth and gums

Sore blisters that break and release fluid

Several small bubbles that come together to form a larger bubble

Yellow crusts that peel off and show pink healing skin







