Light Rail will extend its service hours Sunday September 15th for the national holidaysIn addition, some public transport routes will be modified to make it easier for users to get to the different parts of the city where the celebrations will take place.

The three Light Rail lines will have a special schedule until 1:00 a.m.

The Urban Electric Train System (SITEUR) confirmed that the last train of Line 1 will leave Periférico Sur at 00:30, while from Auditorio at 00:35.

In the case of Line 2, the last trip will leave from Tetlán Station at 00:55 hours and also in the opposite direction, from Juárez.

Line 3 will have its last trip from Arcos de Zapopan at 00:30 hours and also from Central Nueva.

It is worth mentioning that from 4:00 p.m. on September 15, access from Plaza de Armas to the station will be closed. Guadalajara Center of Line 3, users will be able to enter and exit through Pedro Moreno and Plaza Universidad stations of Line 2; the site where both stations transfer.

The entrance and exit of Plaza de Armas will be opened at the end of the event. Celebration of the Cry of Independence in Guadalajara.

Public transport routes will be modified in Guadalajara due to the Grito de Independencia

Some Public transport routes will have modifications and their schedule will be extended due to the celebration of the Grito de Independencia. In addition, Mi Macro Calzada will have a special schedule until 00:20 hours from the Fray Angélico and Mirador terminals.

The Ministry of Transportation points out that five Mi Transporte routes, which normally pass through the Historic Center of Guadalajarawill modify their routes from 12:00 hours on Sunday, September 15 until 00:00 hours on September 16.

The routes C109, C139, C140 Tesistán Parks, T14B-C02 Agua Blanca-Indígena and T11B-C01 will be modified as follows:

Route C109, which comes from La Minerva towards the central area of Guadalajara On Pedro Moreno Street, it will begin its detour on 8 de Julio Avenue to continue to Prisciliano Sánchez where it will resume its route. It will not be modified on the return journey.

Routes C139 and C140 Parques de Tesistán, which pass through Ramón Corona on their way from the center to La Minerva, will begin their detour at Francisco I. Madero, then continue along Enrique González Martínez and on to Juárez, where they will end their detour. The return route remains unchanged.

For its part, route T11B-C01, which runs from La Paz to Hidalgo via Contreras Medellín, will detour to Independencia Street, turn around at 8 de Julio, continue along López Cotilla and end its detour at Donato Guerra.

Finally, route T14B-C02 Agua Blanca-Indígena, which runs from La Paz to Hidalgo along Ramón Corona, will detour at Francisco I. Madero, continue along Enrique González Martínez, Contreras Medellín streets, and continue on Juan Manuel along its usual route; on the way back, from going along González Ortega, it will detour towards Industria street, continue along 8 de Julio and Leandro Valle until 16 de Septiembre, where it will return to its normal circulation.