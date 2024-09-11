One Piece is one of Shuēisha’s most important shonen manga, the odyssey that Monkey D. Luffy undertakes with his crew allows us to live multiple adventures, however, it seems that fashion is starting to worry them. Let’s remember that the collaborations of the franchises are of multiple types and it seems that a designer renewed the freshness of a last collection that dazzled on the New York catwalk.

Steve Aoki is primarily an American DJ and record producer, but of Japanese origin. He is the owner of DIM MAK RECORDS, the music label, but on this occasion he brought us some very interesting clothing designs that are inspired by our beloved pirates. Here You can see other exclusives in collaboration with Toei Animation and One Piece.

New York Fashion Week is an event that captures the attention of the whole world, and it seems that anime already has a place in it, and in each of the most important moments in any field, it demonstrated it especially now that she has presented a new line of haute couture. It seems pirates can drink wine from the barrel, but not look bad, just ask Sanji in any case.

The high-end collection of One Piece It is a DIM MAK installment managed by Aoki Steve and Toei AnimationThe pieces are varied and inspired by the Future Island arc, and allow us to see the outfits inspired by Luffy’s crew, the ones he wore when he met Doctor Vegapunk. Below are some of the brightest and most vibrant outfits:

The collection is part of the 2025 New York Fashion Week catwalk, which covers spring and summer.

So, what do you think of the outfits? Do they catch your eye?

One Piece, the essence of the collection

Steve Aoki commented on this, and it seems that the essence of the collection has a lot to do with the spirit of the Straw Hat crew, and that is, the fresh and casual are the most interesting things about pirates in general:

“I would like to highlight how this collection brings a unique, haute couture touch to streetwear. We have incorporated luxurious materials and intricate details that enhance each piece, making it not just about comfort and style, but also about craftsmanship and sophistication. I believe in merging the worlds of anime and haute couture, creating a new space where these two cultures meet in a way that hasn’t been done before.”

It seems that casual and sophisticated haute couture are not at odds. What do you think after seeing how the catwalk was put together?

