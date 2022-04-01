Jordan Silva is losing a considerable role in the Eagles of America since the departure of Santiago Solari. Despite having good numbers in the Clausura 2022 tournament, Fernando Ortiz is not counting on him for these last commitments.

The Twitter account, @Statisckics, shared the numbers of the best defenders in Liga MX, where the only Azulcrema that appears is Jordan Silva, in fifth place with 66.2% effectiveness in duels won throughout the semester.

Not even Bruno Valdez appears at the top, despite the fact that he is one of the most experienced in the ranks of Coapa. Despite Silva’s good performance, he has only participated in 68% of possible minutes, without remaining as the undisputed starter.

Read more: Liga MX: Nicolás Freire assures that physical fatigue is diminishing in the Pumas squad

When the contest starts Santiago Solari gave Jordan Silva confidence in the starting defense of Club América, given the unfortunate casualties they suffered at the start of the Clausura 2022 tournament.

Now with Fernando Ortíz he continues to be a constant, but without finishing securing his place, as players like Valdez or Sebastián Cáceres have greater hierarchy and weight in the squad.

Read more: Liga MX: Rayados de Monterrey is targeting the signing of Arturo Vidal

Jordan Silva accumulates eight games played as a starter and one coming on as a substitute for the Águilas del América team in this competition, adding a total of 683 minutes played with three yellow cards.