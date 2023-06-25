There are only a few hours left before the match that ends the 2022-2023 season of the MX League can be played He Champion of Champions rewards the best team of the last two tournaments, being their champions who dispute them. On this occasion Pachuca as the monarch of the Apertura 2022 and Tigres as the winner of the Clausura 2023 will be the ones fighting for the title.

This duel since the return of the Champion of Champions is the first time that it has taken place for what looks to be an even matchup, in addition to the fact that the two teams arrive on equal terms since they will not have important elements available, for which it is expected that that can give more show to find the winner.

In the same way, these two clubs also have an alternate fight off the pitch and that is that later this Sunday the winners of the Golden Ball where some of them are nominated and hope to be the ones to win it. The match is expected to be intense from the start of the game as both DTs confirmed that they will fight to give the title to the institution.

Where to watch live

This match will take place this Sunday, June 25 at 3:30 p.m. (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live on the TUDN signal, VIX. Game actions will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium.

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Day: June 25

Where to watch: TUDN, VIX

This match, in addition to ending last season, will also kick off the next one as next week the Liga MX teams return to activity for the 2023 Opening.