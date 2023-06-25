Fabio Quartararo aggravated his foot injury in a crash during the Dutch Grand Prix. The Yamaha rider lost control of his bike at turn 5 at the start of the race, dragging Johann Zarco with him. Visibly physically injured, he struggled to get up and needed the help of the marshals to get out of the gravel.

A few days after breaking his left big toe in a crash in the race, Fabio Quartararo aggravated the injury with a crash at the start of the Assen race, which also caused Johann Zarco to retire. After the fall, El Diablo he was taken to the medical centre, where initial tests showed the fracture had displaced and the Yamaha rider confirmed he will likely need to undergo surgery in the next few days.

“It won’t take long for the foot,” reassured Quartararo, who was also wearing a splint on his left arm when he met the journalists. “I’ll have to do some tests, normally I’ll need an operation on my big toe. I’ll have some pain for a few weeks.”

In his misfortune, Quartararo is lucky to have hurt himself just before the long summer break, with the next race in six weeks at Silverstone. “I hope it won’t be too long,” said the Frenchman, who is in a lot of pain: “I don’t know if I could have a race now. If we were to have a race now, I think I would stay on the sidelines, it’s quite painful.”

Quartararo accident

The six-week break before the resumption of the season at Silverstone, due to the cancellation of the Kazakhstan Grand Prix, has come at the right time for Fabio Quartararo. In Assen, the Frenchman experienced one of his best weekends of the season, taking third place in the Sprint, his best result this year, and getting on the podium for the first time this year.

After an excellent third place in the Sprint, followed by a best time in the warm-up, Quartararo wasted his chances right from Sunday’s start. He released the clutch too late and his bike tailed, dropping him from fourth to 12th in just a few corners.

“I made a mistake at the start. I wanted to save time, I wanted to be too perfect. I didn’t want it to be normal, I wanted it to be perfect, and in trying to get close to perfection I did something completely wrong, so I lost a lot of positions. After , I tried to do what I had done in the morning, to go back up a bit, but I lost the front”.

Despite a weekend that ended badly, Quartararo wants to “keep the positive” after regaining the top positions: “Even if I’m injured, I feel I raced at my best”, he underlined, hoping to return to 100% after the break: ” I’ll try to sort things out after this first half of the season, trying to work mentally to be ready for the next race.”