The actions of the Day 12 of the Closing 2024 of the Liga MX culminate this Sunday, March 17 with the duel between San Luis Athletic and the Club Pachuca, all this from the Alfonso Lastras Stadium. Both teams arrive urgently for a victory to continue in the fight for important positions.

For this duel the locals come from a painful 3-1 defeat on their visit to Aguascalientes against Necaxa. While Pachuca also dropped points in the reception of the Gallos last weekend by falling 1-2. Now both are looking to have a positive reaction that will

help towards the end of the season.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Pachuca aspires to reach third position in the General Table, it would be behind Rayados that is still active today, and América, the Hidalgo people if they win they would reach 25 units but due to goal difference they could not go higher. For its part, Atlético de

San Luis is located in 14th place, their motto is to get into the Play-In zone, and a victory could help them with that.

Atlético de San Luis and Pachuca meet on Matchday 12 of CL24 | Photo: Jam Media

Where to watch San Luis vs Pachuca live?

The actions of this match are scheduled to take place this Sunday, March 17 from the Alfonso Lastras Stadium field. The game will start at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live on the ESPN signal.

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Day: March 17

Where to watch: ESPN

This will be the 13th meeting between both squads, Pachuca is victorious with 6 wins to only 4 for the Potosinos. On the San Luis court, the Tuzos have a dominance of 3 duels won by 1 of the locals. In their last match, San Luis won in Pachuca 0-2.