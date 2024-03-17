Christian Horner's accuser has now also filed her complaint with the FIA. But what can Ferrari International Assistance do for her?

The F1 world continues to revolve, but just like with DWDD, unsavory things are reportedly happening behind the scenes. Christian Horner is often away from home and, at the age of fifty, apparently needs some extra attention in addition to that of his wife Ginger Spice. There is nothing wrong with that in itself, after all we know the statistics: 7 out of 10 men and 12 out of 10 women cheat. Of course, Christian should have just taken a handsome Italian from Ferrari. Instead, he started messing around with a subordinate. And that is actually, by definition, not very nice.

The woman in question filed a complaint, but it ended up with an 'independent' lawyer hired by Red Bull. Of course, having a complaint handled by someone who is involved or at least has an interest in it only fits in with creepy Putinesque regimes.

It is therefore clear that the complainant is not satisfied with the handling. Horner was acquitted without further explanation, but the file was subsequently leaked. This showed quite clearly that there was indeed something going on between Horny and the victim. And yes, given that position of dependence, that is simply not appropriate.

Many also share this opinion and believe that the longest-serving team boss should leave. But the best man himself was busy giving himself a bigger role within the team and had no desire to do so. The question remains how sustainable that is. It is clear that 'things are not feeling well' within the team, even after attempts to get the cold out of the air. After the race in Saudi Arabia flew Der Helmut back in the jet of our hero Max. According to Christijan Albers, Horner deliberately went home in another jet. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, we're going deep here.

Anyway, quality publication -this time for real- BBC now reports that the complainant has also filed her complaint with the FIA. They could – in principle – look at the matter a little more independently. Although, it remains difficult in F1 of course. We already see that in the whole issue. In fact, it is no longer a matter of Horner vs. the plaintiff – however wrong that may be – for a long time now. Instead, it's a huge power struggle over who holds sway within Red Bull and F1 more broadly. Because how well or poorly things go at Red Bull is of course also important for the other teams.

In concrete terms, according to the BBC, two complaints have been submitted to the FIA Ethics Committee. One that indirectly deals with the matter with the expressed fear that Red Bull would cover up the matter. And one now submitted directly by the victim about the case itself on March 6. The FIA ​​itself indicates that it cannot confirm or deny that the complaints have been filed.

Horner himself has indicated that he is done with the case and wants to move on with his life:

The scrutiny on my marriage – I've got a beautiful family – it's been very trying. When there [are] children involved, and family involved, it's not pretty. My wife has been hugely supportive, as has my family, but the intrusion on my family is now enough. We need to move forward and focus on what we are here for. It is time now to focus on why we are here, which is to go Formula One racing. Christian Horner, wants to continue

An understandable sentiment, but perhaps not realistic before Horner says he should not have sent that photo of his nipple. Whose deed.

