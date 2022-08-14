The Red Devils from Toluca hope to maintain a firm step in the tournament opening 2022 of the MX Leagueso they prepare in the best way and with a winning mentality to face the duel against Blue Crosswhich anticipate high demand.

For this reason, in practice installations of MetepecThey did a defensive pressure job. The training aimed to raise the load, the intensity in recovery.

The Devils They anticipate that, in the clash with Blue Crossthey are going to press, in such a way that the purpose of the session was to put pressure on the rival, and the pressure that the rival will carry out during the game.

Thus, the set directed by Ignatius Ambriz will be prepared to do battle Aztec stadiumaiming to get three points that will keep them at the top of the general classification.