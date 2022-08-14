The Colombian women’s team I wanted to secure my place in the quarterfinals in advance. Sub 20 worldbut couldn’t beat Mexicoin a tough game played this Saturday on date 2 and which ended 0-0.

Colombia, who came with air in the shirt after beating the powerful Germany on the first day, could not find the formula to violate the Mexicans. It was a very close game with very few scoring options. And Colombia was imprecise, before a rival that was urgent for victory.

Colombians and Mexicans took care, they did not want to give the slightest advantage. Both were worried about not losing, although Mexico had control of the ball.

Colombia, without a goal

Colombia bet again on its attacking trident. Gisela Robledo he put his claw, his fury, with his temper he made his way, facing a Mexican wall, almost always from the outside in. In the meantime, Linda Caycedo it exploded with its speed, attracting green shirts that stuck to it like a magnet. Gabriela Rodriguez he also did his thing.

In one of those, all 3 were combined. Gisela overflowed, centered Linda, and Linda in the middle where Gabriela couldn’t control when she was alone. her a great opportunity and she could not take advantage of it.

Mexico, meanwhile, appealed to the middle distance, without real risk, although its approaches were almost always the product of Colombian delivery failures.

The game, which started very close, was opening up. The spaces were appearing on the field, but not the goals. Actually the only clear shot from Colombia in the first half was from Serna, but at the hands of the goalkeeper.

Lots of fighting, few arrivals

In the second half the game did not change much. Both teams played cautiously, without risking much, and the physical remains took their toll.

Alice Soto generated the only great emotion of the match, with a powerful mid-distance shot that bounced off the crossbar. Colombia was saved in that one.

Linda, already without strength, had no chance to unbalance as usual. She received a lot of mark. If against Germany options were wasted, this time there are not many entries in the notebook. Colombia, in fact, was saved in the end thanks to a great finish by Ángela Barón.

The bad news is that Gabriela Rodríguez received a yellow card and by accumulation she misses the next game against New Zealand, on Tuesday, and now it will be the qualifying game.

Colombia leads group B with 4 points, after Germany thrashed 3-0 New Zealand.

