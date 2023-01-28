Tijuana Baja California.- Xolos of Tijuana continues without winning in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. Tonight he had a golden opportunity playing with one more from 40′ upon receiving the red card, Arturo “Palermo” Ortizafter making contact with Jair Diaz when leaving the studs on.

The referee was up front and at no time did he hesitate to show the red card to the central defense. Although those commanded by Ricardo Valino they overturned those led by Rafael River Bridge the most dangerous actions were taken by the visitor, but the round one did not want to enter the door of antonio rodriguez.

Finding themselves outmatched in hot stadiumthe college students They tried long distance to try to surprise the goalkeeper: One ball burst at the base of the post, the second grazed the vertical and another passed by when Alek Alvarez He sent a poisonous center, which Juan Ignacio Dinneno was inches away from pushing into the cage.

Tijuana and Pumas split points

Xolos de Tijuana also resorted to shots from outside the area and with the cannon shot from Kevin Castaneda wanted to win but for the amazing intervention of Sebastian Sosa flying for justice. Later a counterattack from the UNAM Cougars It ended in a penalty in favor but after a long review the whistle canceled the signal.

Tijuana and Pumas do not hurt each other

Diogo de Oliveira tried to outwit ‘Tono’ Rodriguez in the one-on-one, however, he tried to deceive the referee by throwing himself to the ground. At the last minute, worry began to consume the Auriazules for a probable penalty for Tijuana.

Tijuana and Pumas stay at zero

The referee resorted to video arbitration but neither did he perceive a foul to score a penalty. In the end, everything was left in a poor zero to zero that does not help him much UNAM Cougars nor to Xolos of Tijuana, mainly to the latter because it is his third tie at home; the Capitalinos add their first minute as a visitor.

The pack registers three figures in fifteenth place, the cats reach seven in fourth place. For day 5 Xolos of Tijuana will visit Rays of the Necaxa in it Victoria fiefdom Y UNAM Cougars will receive Guadalajara Atlasin it college olympian.