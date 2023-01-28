Here is a series of numbers: 2, 10, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19. In terms of ordered succession, what number should follow the previous ones? The answer to that logic riddle appears at the end, which is where all the answers usually appear. I am not a man of numbers. Figures inspire a respectful fear in me. I battled with them from grade school to college.

When I no longer had to study any subject related to mathematics, I felt a relief comparable only to that of the galley slave who escapes from his comitre, or of the captive who recovers the precious gift of freedom. However, I recognize that without arithmetic we could not live, and I sincerely admire those who cultivate it. Even more: I confess that sometimes the numbers have been very useful for me to explain some facts that would otherwise be incomprehensible to me. I will give an example, if you allow me.

Ciudad Ramos Arizpe is a community close to my city, Saltillo, so close that it is already conurbated with it. Ramos, as it is called for short, has always been a laborious population. Its women are characterized by hardworking, while those of Arteaga, a beautiful place also a neighbor of Saltillo, have been more of landowners, without ceasing to be for that reason equally very ladies of their house.

The women of Ramos Arizpe are traditionally skilled at making tamales, egg bread, chorizo, mole and other tasty cooking finery that are both for family consumption and for sale. On the other hand, the women of Arteaga are almost all owners, by inheritance or marriage, of orchards whose fruits -apple, plum, walnut, peach- give them a good life. Why this difference between the women of one village and those of the other? The numbers gave me the answer.

In Ramos Arizpe, according to statistics -I’m talking about the first decades of the last century-, there were many more women than men. This made them need to learn domestic skills that would make them suitable for getting a husband, since in addition to serving these domestic skills, they were also useful for generating additional income to what the husband received. In Arteaga, on the other hand -it is also shown by the population figures of those times-, there were many more men than women, so that they did not have to make an effort to find a partner. Now Ciudad Ramos Arizpe is a first class industrial power. The excellent breads and other delicacies continue to be made there, but currently the main production in the municipality is automotive.

I am pleased with the announcement that from now on the plant that General Motors has in Ramos will exclusively manufacture electric vehicles. Magnificent news is that. While the man who exercises absolute power in Mexico insists on continuing to promote fossil energy sources, private companies look to the future -which is almost already present- and adapt to what is required for the good of the planet in which we live. Take a little tour of Coahuila President López. After all it is land of dinosaurs. A woman went to see Dr. Duerf, a well-known psychiatrist. She told him, “When I’m with a man and he shows a desire to have sex with me, I feel such a dislike that he runs out of the room.”

The analyst asked him: “To what do you attribute this aversion?” “I don’t know, doctor,” she replied. “It’s probably because that man is my husband.” Answer to the riddle at the beginning. The number that should follow the ones I listed above is 200. It is the next one whose name begins with the letter d, just like the others. END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

These days, and more so these nights, it is freezing cold in the Potrero.

That lengthens the after-meal in the kitchen at the end of dinner. A cup of yerbanís tea or two glasses of mezcal from La Laguna take away all the cold from the body, and also some of the cold that the soul suffers.

Don Abundio relates in the presence of Doña Rosa, his wife:

-He had a headache, and he went to see the doctor who did his social service in the ejido. The doctor told her that he was going to give her an injection. Rosa asked her: “Where are you going to put it for me?” He replied: “In a buttock.” Rose got angry. She said to him: “What the hell does the buttock have to do with the head?”

We all laugh, and Dona Rosa suffocates. She says, puzzled:

– Talkative old man.

Don Abundio figures with index and thumb the sign of the cross, brings it to his lips and swears:

-For this.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“. The 4T wants to ‘cut up’ the National Electoral Institute.”.

The term is not happy,

and it seems forced.

What has highlighted

it’s more like this country.

#Politics #worse