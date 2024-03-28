Hours before Matchday 13 of the Liga MXone more match has reported the change of schedule for its performance, this was the FC Juarez vs Saintsa duel with which this date lowers its curtain next Sunday, March 31.

Through a statement on social networks, FC Juárez confirmed the news that their duel that was originally agreed for the Sunday March 31 at 9:00 p.m., the time has moved forward almost two hours, since The new schedule marks it at 7:30 p.m. (

Central Mexico).

“Because the fans asked for it. We changed the schedule of the match against Santos. Start of the match 7:30 p.m.“, reads the publication. This movement is for the benefit of the Braves fans who complained about the complicated schedule that was chosen for a duel of

Sunday, when they usually play on Friday nights or some Saturday afternoons.

Liga MX has already updated the calendar on its official website, just as Santos was informed about the change and the duel remains on place according to the new plan.

FC Juarez wants to be “reborn” in the tournament, this after the terrible start to the campaign. They had not won in 11 dates, but in a rescheduled match on Matchday 7, they were able to break that bad streak and beat Puebla, which gave them the opportunity to get out of last position

and be in 17th place with 6 points and if they win this weekend, they could take a big leap in the fight for a Play In position.