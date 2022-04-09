Tonight Santos Laguna will visit Rayados de Monterrey on Matchday 13 of the Closure 2022, a vital match for the aspirations of each team. In the case of the Warriors, they need the victory to remain in the playoff zone and that their classification does not depend on another team.

However, it is not easy for those led by Eduardo FentanesWell, Monterrey is a scenario in which they have not won since 2014 in all competitions in general, and in Liga MX they have not won for 20 years. In addition, the Laguneros arrive as one of the worst defenses in Clausura 2022.

After 12 games, Santos is in fourth position in the offensive table with 20 goals scored, and even Harold Precious He is the third highest scorer, with 6 goals in his individual account. However, defensively the team from Torreón has not had a good performance despite having Charles Acevedo in the bow

Read more: Liga MX: After losing to Atlas, Rodrigo Aguirre sent a message to the Necaxa fans

Los Laguneros are the third worst offense, with 20 goals allowed so far, 2 more than Mazatlan and 3 more than him Toluca. Situation that contrasts considerably with Rayados, his rival in turn and who is the second best defensive player, with 11 goals against, almost half that of Santos.

The good news for the Warriors is that in attack they have been superior to their rival, since the royals are far from being a powerful offense. Despite having players like Rogelio Funes MoriMaximiliano Meza and Joel Campbell, the team is in ninth position in the offensive table, with 15 goals.

Read more: Liga MX: Possible exit? Tuzos del Pachuca negotiates Erick Sánchez with a team from the north

In fact, the top scorer of scratched is Campbell and at the moment he does not exceed 5 goals. So Santos could take advantage of this situation to strengthen his defense and achieve a victory in this Saturday’s game scheduled at 7:06 p.m. in central Mexico, 6:06 p.m. in Sinaloa.