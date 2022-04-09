(Reuters) – Ukraine carried out a prisoner exchange with Russia on Saturday, the third exchange since the start of the war, and 12 soldiers are returning home, said Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukrainian deputy prime minister.

Vereshchuk also said that, as part of the deal, 14 civilians were returning to Ukraine. She did not say how many Russians were freed.

(By David Ljunggren)

The post Ukraine exchanges prisoners of war with Russia appeared first on ISTOÉ CASH.

#Ukraine #swaps #prisoners #war #Russia