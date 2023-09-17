Mexico City.- Ricardo Salinas Pliego expressed his annoyance with the sector arbitration of the Liga MX who was in charge of the meeting Mazatlán FC vs Cruz Azullead by Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava in it Kraken stadium of the Pacific’s pearl yesterday (Friday) within the framework of Cry of the Independence of Mexico.

Gunboats had taken the advantage with the goals of Nicolás Benedetti (13′) and Bryan Colula (39′). However, in the complement, Diber Cambindo (47′, 90+2′) He was in charge of tying the match with a double that upset the local team.

And during the second period the referees They seemed doubtful every time he scored Blue Cross. In the first of the goals the Colombian It seems out of place that the defense itself lowered its intensity, but the assistant was stunned and waited for help from the VAR who considered the goal good.

Later a cross towards his location ended in a goal Moises Vieira slowing the resumption of the game until we see the replay due to a clear ‘offside’ of the South American. While, at the end, the referee body added ten minutes for the Machine He will match the cards in pairs.

Cruz Azul managed to draw with Mazatlán FC

After the official result, the owner of the Cañoneros de Mazatlán FC, Ricardo Salinas Pliegopublished on his “X” account a message dedicated to the members of the commitment of the Mexican League for compensation time.

“Added time: Everything the others need to win,” reads his publication, which closes with emoticons crying with laughter, illustrating an image of the city, provoking all kinds of comments from fans of the game. Ship.

It should be noted that Ricardo Salinas Pliego promised a concert for the purple party in case of defeating the Machine on day eight of Opening 2023. Mazatlan FC walks as fourteenth overall place with seven digits, Blue Cross is seventeenth with five.