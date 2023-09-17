Sanna Marin | Marin, who left Parliament, appeared alongside other liberal world stars in Canada: “People are not stupid”

Marin spoke at the convention of the world’s center-left forces in Montreal.

Finland former Prime Minister Sanna Marin made his first appearance on Saturday after leaving parliament and starting this week in his new job at the Tony Blair Institute.

Marin participated in a panel discussion at the large Global Progress Action meeting of center-left politicians in Montreal, Canada. The Tony Blair Institute was one of the organizers of the event.

Three other world-renowned center-left leaders sat on stage with Marin: the Prime Minister of Canada Justin TrudeauPrime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre and former Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern.

In spirit, the panel discussion was a pat on the back of like-minded people.

New Zealand’s former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (left), Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Finland’s former Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. See also layoffs work

Marin gave a couple of long speeches. In them, he focused on how to restore citizens’ trust in politics and how hate speech should be fought.

“People are not stupid. They see worrying developments around the world and want leading politicians to care about them. We need to return to the surface of the earth,” said Marin.

“We have to be honest. You have to look at what problems people see and offer solutions to them. It’s about the problems of the whole world, but also everyday problems, which are the same in many countries. … Creating solutions to everyday problems is one way to increase people’s trust in politics.”

Marin mentioned homelessness as an example of a challenge for which joint solutions between countries could be developed.

“Finland is one of the few countries that has been able to reduce homelessness.”

Perhaps Marin spoke more energetically about hate speech.

“We see every day how people – especially women and representatives of minorities – hesitate to enter politics because they know they will have to face hate speech. It comes especially online. They are being silenced,” Marin said.

“We see this even in local politics. It’s constant, and it’s at every level of politics.”

In order to tackle hate speech, Marin announced more regulation and keeping the issue in the open. He reminded that there are also foreign countries behind the network’s influence campaigns, which has been seen in Finland during the NATO process, the Russian war of aggression and the pandemic.

“We must not be naive,” Marin said.

“On the rise are authoritarian countries that challenge democratic values. Democracies should be stronger in this struggle. This is just part of the struggle for values ​​that we are witnessing.”

Read more: Parliament granted Sanna Marin a resignation from parliament

Read more: Marin, who is leaving Parliament, refuses to reveal the details of her new contract

Read more: The Deputy Member of Parliament criticizes Sanna Marini: The intention to resign should have been announced earlier