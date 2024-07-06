Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.- In the Date one of the 2024 Apertura of the Liga MX the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon (UANL)will receive the Necaxa Club Rays in ‘The volcano’.

The Gold and blue They are ready to write a new story on blank pages in this contest, in which they will premiere Macedonian, Veljko Paunovicas coach.

After ceasing to Robert Dante Siboldithose of the Sultana of the North They searched for the ex-DT of the Chivas to lead the maximum squad in this Opening 2024.

Ozziel Herrera steals the ball from Brian Samudio

Jam media

Tigres UANL He has already played an official match under the orders of ‘Pauno’however they succumbed to the two-time champion, America clubwho snatched the MX Super Cup in Carson, California.

Necaxa wants to be the surprise of this matchday

Jam media

On the other hand, the Necaxa Club Rays They commit to improving their numbers achieved in the last tournament, in order to maintain a leading position in the current tournament.

By the hand of Eduardo Fenantesthe red and white team reached the round of play-off and in this competition they know that their task will be the Final Phase to compete for the title.

The Eleven Brothers They do not raise a title of the First division since 1998, but continuing with the same Arsenal, in Aguascalientes They are confident that it will be a successful season.

View behind the goal of the Universitario

Jam media

Before the kick-off, on our Debate page we tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the debut of Tigres UANL and Necaxa Club in it 2024 Opening of the Mexican League.

The match will be played this Saturday, July 6th from the University Stadium. He whistling, Vicente Jassiel Reynoso Arcewill authorize the start of hostilities at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 6:00 p.m. (Culiacán time).

The commitment will be broadcast on national television. TV Azteca will broadcast for the first time to the Tigres UANLwho decided to end their relationship with TUDN to sign a new alliance with the company Ajusco.

