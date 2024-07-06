Having a large table for eight people is essential for those who enjoy entertaining their loved ones and ensuring that there is always enough space for everyone. Whether you’re remodeling your home or moving out, a spacious, quality dining room is an excellent investment.

Walmart offers dining sets to suit all spaces and needs. Currently, it is selling off the Madesa Panama Dining Set with Wooden Top Table and 8 Chairs with a 35% discount and up to 12 months without interest (MSI). Initially priced at $14,999, it now sits at $9,699, with monthly payments of $808.25.

Features of the Madesa Panama Dining Set

The Panama Dining Set by Madesa is the ideal option for those who have ample space and want to renovate their environment with beauty and quality materials, with its robust and elegant design, it will be the perfect place for share unforgettable moments with your loved ones. Here are its features.

◉ Pedestal table: More comfortable, facilitates circulation and offers plenty of legroom.

◉ Wooden top: Transmits robustness and firmness.

◉ Generous dimensions: Perfectly accommodates 8 people.

◉ Large chairs: Made of MDF/MDP, with a backrest in Cream paint and seat upholstered in Perla fabric.

◉ Rustic Wood Finish: Made with high-strength Protective Polyester, with 7 layers of protection against alcohol, water and heat.

◉ Ecological paint: Free of vapors that go into the atmosphere.

Included items

The set consists of a table and eight chairs:

◉ A 77 cm pedestal table with MDP top divided into two parts.

◉ Eight 98 cm high chairs with painted backrest and upholstered seat.

Product specifications

◉ Model/Style/Type: XB045355ZX

◉ Assembly Required: Yes

◉ Color: Brown/Cream/Synthetic Beige

◉ Assembled Product Width: 136 cm

◉ Material: MDP

◉ Assembled product length: 136 cm

◉ Assembled product weight: 109.8 kg

◉ Recommended uses: Kitchen, Dining room

◉ Country of origin: Brazil

◉ Assembled Product Height: 77 cm