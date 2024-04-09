The round of 4th final first leg of the UEFA champions league It started with two great games, both ended tied but the 4 teams gave everything in the first 90 minutes. In London, Arsenal and Bayern Munich They showed off their football by finishing tied at 2 to define it for the return leg in Germany.

The match started with a somewhat early goal courtesy of Bukayo Saka of Arsenal who at minute 12 already put the Gunners ahead, but their joy would last very little since at 18' in a striking play by Serge Gnabry who never gave up the ball was able to arrive to make it 1-1.

That goal gave more confidence to the visitors who went on the attack and just in the 32nd minute they had a new opportunity, now with a penalty that was well sanctioned after a clear foul. The person in charge of changing it into a goal was the Englishman, Harry Kanewith this Bayern went up 1-2.

Arsenal and Batern Munich tied at 2 | Photo: EFE

For the second half things tilted in Arsenal's favor. The team fighting for the Premier League title came out with great courage and went in search of an equalizer, which they would find in the 76th minute with a score of Leandro Trossard who scored a great goal

to leave Manuel Neuer without a chance and make it 2-2.

Thus the match ended with a 2-2 tie, a fact for which the winner will be known until the following week when the second leg of the 4th finals will be played from the Allianz Arena in Germany. This match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, April 17 at 1:00 p.m.