Mexico City.- The exhibition has just ended day 2 of the Opening 2024 and the Liga MX clubs are getting ready for the celebration of the Date 3 on business days.

Since the campaign will be paused at the end of the month, due to the organization of the Leagues Cup 2024the first j will be launched in the middle of the weekdouble ornate this season.

The match that will steal the spotlight will be between Blue Cross and Tijuanaprecisely for arriving as leaders and subleaders undefeated in the championship.

The Machine and the Pack They arrive with six points to this contest that aims to record one of the best entries so far in this start of the season. Opening 2024.

Cruz Azul crushed Rayados 0-4

Jam media

So much Xolos as Blue Cross They scored four goals in their last match, against Chivas de Guadalajara (4-2) and Rayados of Monterrey (0-4)respectively.

Due to a better goal difference, the sky blues Martin Anselmi They are in the first position of the leaderboardafter defeating Mazatlan FC (1-0) and Monterrey Football Club (0-4).

But, the border people of Juan Carlos Osorio They will not allow the place they have worked so hard to conquer to be taken away from them, as a result of their triumphs over Querétaro FC (1-2) and Chivas de Guadalajara (4-2).

Jesus Corona celebrates Tijuana’s goal

Jam media

Blue Cross and Tijuana In two weeks they have shown that they are serious contenders for the title First divisionalthough periodization has a long way to go.

Before the kick-off, on our Debate website we will tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel you can enjoy the match. Cross Blue-Xoloscorresponding to week three of the 2024 MX League Opening.

View of the City of Sports stadium

Jam media

The confrontation will take place this Tuesday, July 16 at the fiefdom of the City of SportsThe referee will give authorization at 9:05 p.m. (Mexico time), 8:05 p.m. (Culiacán time).

The way to watch the broadcast will be through the Vix Premium streaming platform.

