red #underwear

Beyond the proper names, under the bells, the crowd, the faithful infantry, the fucking troops. That of Universal Minimum Poverty, that which fights against other poor people because it knows that the rich are less but they are more; the one who trusts that the coming year will have to be better because it is practically impossible for it to be worse than the past

We suddenly get an almanac face. We devour grapes or lentils perhaps to prevent time from devouring us. Every end of the year contains a certain melancholy for the future, but deep down we celebrate Groundhog Day: Jimmy Carter often dies around this time, just as his Camp David agreements die every day, spinning on the Spotify record player “in Puerta del Sol like the year it was” and Felipe González and José María Aznar are the ghosts of Christmas past and, at the same time, the Mr. Scrooges who return from time to time to make us Easter.

We believe that at midnight on every December 31, space-time bends its hinge and we will be better as we were going to be when Covid-19 – five years now – locked us at home with our Carbon footprints and applause for the health workers who, Now, with an impassive gesture, we continue privatizing or precarizing: the new inquisition of neoliberalism once again condemns our sorcerers to the stake. They will start with ATS and end with vegans, I see them coming.

As I see Donald Trump coming, who has always been in my life and will continue to be, from “Home Alone” to “Storm Over Washington.” As we see the infanticide bombs coming from Israel, the macabre desperation of Hamas, the ambition of Putin, the Alamo of Ukraine, the Fumanchu of electric cars and human waste. There is always a Bourbon about to tangar us, always a sewer where the State splashes around like a pig; always, victims who democratically vote for their executioners.

Now, at weddings the legion anthem is sung and at Christmas dinners, Joan Garriga’s cheers for Franco beat David Bisbal’s burrito sabanero, tuki-tuki. There is hardly any time left to hear Ana Belén sing again “Spain, the white shirt of my hope.”

Now that there are more celebrities than mushrooms and more influencers than impressionable, judicial parties make more sense than ever and the corrupt earn more than ever, simply. Behind every fortune, as Honoré de Balzac reminded us, there is still a crime or a lottery ticket

A madman of one sign or another drives his van into the crowd, giving others the eternal life in which he alone believes. In America or Asia, they try coups d’état but in Europe they are no longer necessary: ​​parliaments are no longer burned, because the arsonists of then, or their front men, now occupy a good part of their seats. The left has changed La Internacional for Namaste. Now that there are more celebrities than mushrooms and more influencers than impressionable, judicial parties make more sense than ever and the corrupt earn more than ever, simply. Behind every fortune, as Honoré de Balzac reminded us, there is still a crime or a lottery ticket.

They pray rosaries, as they used to do, in front of Ferraz or the abortion clinics where women fleeing the almost unanimous conscientious objection in public hospitals request asylum. As they prayed at the doors of the divorce law or La Torna de Els Joglars. There is still the grand vizier Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who wants to be caliph in the caliph’s place. Pedro Sánchez is still there, speaking in English. The only one who never knows where he is is Carlos Mazón, without a doubt the man of the year, probably about to win a Michelin star.

It also rains women who do not die but are killed. Also, the wage gap and Jordi Hurtado. Pedro Almodóvar always makes a film about Pedro Almodóvar, but Serrat, even retired, composes songs that any of us should have written. We continue speaking Andalusian in private, but now we know that Artificial Intelligence will put an end to Esperanto. The eastern star is Elon Musk’s satellite convoys.

Whoever moves the first piece in world chess moves, they always eat the pawns. That the only thing that changes are the wrinkles on the face and that we lack the strength to change the world or to dawn, at least, closing the door of the last afterhours. At this point, the only thing we have left in red is our underwear. I hope it brings us luck

The future, however, usually looks like a Sahrawi or a lost cause, despite the redundancy. Our optimism reserves a hotel on the beach, but our pessimism misleads us and can fill us with wet backs. The same soccer teams will win the cups, the medalists will flee to Andorra, the Orfeón Donostiarra will win an important literary prize by posing as the Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices. All year of all time it will be Camarón and Paco de Lucía, every day we will forget to go to the gym, every hour someone will feel butterflies in their stomach.

Perhaps under the baobabs, there are those who do not know that a year ends. Perhaps, while it melts, the North Pole ignores that the New Year is coming. But I am here, in one of those eternal cafés in Cádiz, gauging that nothing has changed much around me, since the childhood times of the Midnight Mass and New Year's Eve without party favors.

