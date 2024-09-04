At 90min we have informed you about the silent transfer that the Pumas of UNAM cooked up with Liverpool at the close of the European transfer window. Both clubs, along with the national winger, agreed on the signing, however, the same collapse occurred when the Sunderland manager refused to take the Mexican international on loan for a year, a fact that left the team from the country’s capital without income far above what was expected.
According to MedioTiempo, UNAM and the Premier League team had agreed on a final price of 12 million dollars for the ‘Chinese’, considering both the fixed amount and the variables for the player’s performance and achievements. If the move had been completed, César would have become the most expensive sale of all time for the Pumas and would have positioned him as the eleventh most valuable sale in the historical ranking of the Liga MX to international markets.
Surely both César and the Pumas will look to transfer the player again in the winter market, although this will now depend on what the Mexican shows on the field in the remainder of 2024, both with club and national team, and even so, there is no certainty that a club of Liverpool’s caliber and with such a sum of money will once again show up at the offices of the club of the National Autonomous University of Mexico.
