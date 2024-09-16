Pachuca, Hidalgo.- In the double shift of the 2024 Apertura of the Liga MX, the Tuzos from the Pachuca Club They will receive a visit from the uncontrollable Red Devils of Toluca FC.

Guillermo AlmadaUruguayan coach of Pachuca Clubis aware of overcoming the Choriceros, The victory would help keep his project afloat in this tournament.

On the other hand, Renato PaivaPortuguese strategist of Toluca FCwill not show respect to his opponent, as his goal is to hunt for the overall top and against the Hidalgo people considers it a good opportunity.

The Tuzos They returned home after losing, 2-0, against Atlas FC in it Monumental Jalisco stadium last Friday, September 13th.

Pachuca succumbed against Atlas FC

Jam media

The history of the Devils It was different. In the Nemesio Diez Stadium they ran over Tijuana FC4-0, on September 14th.

Prior to the day 8, Pachuca Club is in the elimination zone, occupying fourteenth place with five points, after one win, two draws and four losses.

For its part, Toluca FC is in second place with seventeen points, the result of five wins and two draws.

Toluca beat Xolos in hell

Jam media

Before the kick-off, in our digital edition of Debate we tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the match corresponding to the double date of the 2024 Liga MX Opening Tournament.

The match Pachuca-Toluca will be played this Tuesday, September 17th from the Hidalgo Stadiuma venue that can accommodate approximately 25,922 fans.

Liga MX ball at the Hidalgo stadium

Jam media

The Liga MX scheduled the start of hostilities at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 6:00 p.m. (Culiacán time).

The match will not be broadcast on open television. The way to watch the match will be on the Fox Sports channel and Fox Sports Premium, as a streaming service.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.