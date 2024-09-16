The 90s gave us a lot of titles that marked the videogame world, changing it forever. Among these, it is impossible not to mention the first two chapters of DOOM, which are now back in a new form DOOM + DOOM II for next-gen consoles. In fact, you can enjoy this bundle on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch And PC. But how does it perform in practice? And how does it differ from the original, which came out three decades ago? Here’s our review.

What changes?

This version of DOOM + DOOM II takes advantage of the power of the new generation consoles to improve the experience given to the players, for this reason we see the introduction of the resolution 4K with a framerate that can reach 120 frames per second. Furthermore, thanks to the SSD it is possible to see the runtimes loading significantly reduced. But one novelty that could make many console gamers happy is theIntroduction to mods official and unofficial. As if this were not enough, it is also possible to have content and expansions created by fans of the games, such as Final DOOM And No Rest for the Livingwhich is a big plus for the longevity of Bethesda’s title.

Pad in hand

Obviously the most important factor for a game like DOOM + DOOM II is the Gameplay. Well, we can start by saying that the commands of the bundle have been modernized, although they maintain the same dynamism and the same feeling to which they have given us accustomed since the 90s. The only difference is that now the experience is even more fluid and intuitive, which goes hand in hand with the frenetic pace and the demand for reactivity of the shooter. Now you can also aim using your DualSense’s gyroscope or your controller, but for our part, we preferred the classic experience.

If you want to prove that you are the best DOOM + DOOM II player, you can do so thanks to the 43 maps dedicated to Deathmatch; and always regarding multiplayer, know that it is possible You can also play with a friend thanks to split-screen: This feature will allow you to play up to 4 players at the same time. If you have friends far away, there is no problem, since it is also possible to join matches online.

As far as level and game design goes, this pair of titles is definitely untouchable, as it only proves that DOOM and DOOM II are games that they go beyond the concept of time and they never get old. There are some limitations, but they don’t concern the design of the bundle, but rather the difficulty in downloading the mods or the absence of very famous contents, such as Brutal DOOM. Despite this, if you want to experience the “story” of the DOOM Guy in modern guiseit is possible. If you are wondering if there is mod support, you already know the answer: yes. Just go to BOOM to be able to customize your hunt.

The Kingdom of Pixels

It’s not just the feel of the controls that has remained the same for DOOM + DOOM II, but also the graphics. Although as we’ve already said, the resolution of the bundle reaches 4K at 120 FPSthe visual style remains the same, with the 2D sprites and environments we have come to know already years and years ago. However, it must be said that the increase in resolution does not destroy the game graphics, but makes the visual experience much cleaner than in the past. This is also thanks to the KEX Enginewhich allows the multithreaded rendering, which allows for greater fluidity.

If we talk about DOOM + DOOM II, we can’t not talk about the soundtrack. This one also took a step forward, since it was remixed by Andrew Hulshut. The new mix of songs gives new life to the game, although it must be admitted that at times the music tends to be too intrusive, which could annoy some players (in this case it is simply a matter of taste). Are you nostalgic? It is still possible return to the original soundtrackalthough you will have to waste a few minutes in the audio options, since, unlike the new mix, it is too low.

A dive into the past, with an eye on the present

In conclusion we can say that DOOM + DOOM II does not destroy what this title was, but instead is a celebration of what it is for the gaming world, updating everything to modern standards, without distorting itself. If you’re a longtime player who played the originals, you’ll be happy with the improvements that have been implemented for this bundle. While if you’re a newer player, you’ll have an approach to something that is dated, but adapted to the present day.

Last but not least, this pair of titles is perfect for those who prefer to have a more hands-on experience. definitely more “plug and play”since there is no need to wait too long and there are no very long cutscenes. Which is perfect for those who perhaps have little time to play, whether it is for study or work. Furthermore, the price is also very affordable, since it costs 9,99 Euro. A piece of gaming history at that price and with the improvements made, is just a plus.