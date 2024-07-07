Mexico City.- To close the first week of the Apertura 2024, the Pumas of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) will host the Panzas Verdes of Club León at home in the Liga MX.

Returning to their usual schedule, Gustavo Lema’s team starts the competition with the intention of coming out with a rebuilt face after their last participation in Mexican Soccer.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Pumas UNAM closed their participation in the Quarterfinals, a stage in which they met the runner-up, Cruz Azul, who overwhelmed them with a global score of 4-2.

On the other hand, Club León wants to get revenge in this campaign after signing a failed tournament in the Clausura 2024 by not reaching the Final Phase of the Mexican League.

La Fiera has disappeared from the top ten of the league table. By advancing its preseason, the Bajío team is ready to face the competition against a tough rival such as Pumas UNAM.

The Capitalinos maintain a three-game winning streak over Club León in Mexico City. The Esmeraldas’ last victory at CU occurred in February 2021.

Before the whistle of the referee, Maximiliano Quintero Hernández, on our Debate page we tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the Pumas-León match for matchday one of the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX.

The game will take place this Sunday, July 7th from the Olympic University Stadium. The ball will be in motion after 12:00 hours (Mexico time), 11:00 hours (Culiacan time).

The hostilities will be broadcast on free television, on the Las Estrellas channel, on TUDN via a pay-TV channel and on Vix Premium via streaming service.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.