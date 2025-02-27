



Author

Josep Maria Miró

Address

Leonardo V. Granados

Scenery and costumes

Elisabet Rovira

Lightning

Sylvia Kuchinov

Sound space

Guillem Rodríguez

Interpreters

Dani Espasa. Interpreters: Marc Tarrida, Sandra Monclus, Eric Balbàs, Jordi Coll Serra

Place

Espai Texas, Barcelona

With almost half a hundred productions worldwide and translated into twenty languages, ‘the principle of Archimedes’, of Josep Maria Miróit is, like ‘The Gronholm method‘, of Jordi Galceránone of the most successful and international assemblies of … The Catalan dramaturgy. Released in 2012 in the Beckett room with the author’s address, the piece was a short time on the Barcelona billboard; He had only four functions on the tour of Catalonia and just over seven thousand spectators. Enough reasons to recover it in Espai Texas, a scenario dedicated to reviewing those texts that at the time were represented little due to the accelerated agendas of theatrical programming.

Under the direction of Leonardo V. Granadosthis new look on Miró’s text will allow those who saw it twelve years ago to deepen a situation that, in a first reading, connected with a pedophilia case, but whose intention goes beyond sexual suspicion to enter the insecurity and fear of a society that activates the alarm before any behavior that goes beyond the politically correct protocols. This is the case of the swimming coach who ends up in La Picota for having hugged and kissed a child who was afraid to throw himself into the pool without float. The gesture will cost him the reprimand of the director and the protest of the parents of his students. Everyone suspects possible perverse intentions of the coach. The social alarm is served and the ostracism of the indicated, too.

In this new adaptation, Marc Tarrida and Sandra Monclús They are the coach and the director who thirteen years ago embodied Rubén de Eguía and Roser Battlerespectively. The director maintains the succinct scenography and increases the sound inserts to enhance the restlessness of the characters that make up with Tarrida solvency and Monclus. A restlessness that moves to the viewer. How would you react if you were one of those parents who fear that your child has been the victim of abuse? What if the aforementioned were innocent? Finished the work is the moment of the questions (sometimes uncomfortable) to the public. The good theater briefly.











