Ciudad Juarez.- Mazatlan FC had an extra man with the expulsion of Juan Jose Manriquez From the 54th minute, however, they did not take advantage and were beaten 1-0 by FC Juarez, in the day seven of the 2024 Liga MX Apertura Tournament.

Mazatlan FC He tried by all means to score the equaliser, and although he was close to achieving it, he couldn’t. A goal from Haret Ortega At minute 53, he gave the three points and the first victory to FC Juarez.

The Gunboats They suffered their fourth defeat and are left with five points. They have one win and two draws, with six goals scored and 10 conceded.

FC Juarez reached four points with one win, one draw and six losses. They have scored seven goals and conceded 14.

Haret Ortega scored the winning goal for Juárez

Jam media

Camoteros del Puebla won at home 2-1 against White Roosters from Querétaro in it Cuauhtémoc stadium. Gustavo Ferrareis With a left-footed shot inside the area he put the team ahead Puebla at minute 45.

In the second part, Roosters He tied the score with a goal from Juan Robles at 64. He entered the small area and scored with a shot that went in off the left post.

The winning goal was scored by Santiago Ormeno at 74′ with a well-executed left-footed penalty. Puebla He achieved his second victory and reached eight points. Roosterswhich is still unable to win, is last in the table, with one point.

With goals from Victor Rios at minute 12 and Angel Marquezat 15′, Atlas won 2-0 Tuzos from Pachuca in it Jalisco.

Atlas is currently in eighth place in the table, with 11 points. Tuzos remained stuck in 14th place, with five points.

In New Leonwith a goal from Fernando Gorriaran at 90’+8′, Tigers beat 1-0 Athletic San Luis in great shock.

