Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The South Korean national football team arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, where it is planned to open a training camp in preparation for the Asian Cup, which will start later this month in Qatar.

The Korean Football Association said that the team, led by German coach Jurgen Klinsmann, and a number of players residing in Korea and Europe arrived in the Emirates in the early hours of this morning, and that they will be joined at a later time by other players from Europe, most notably Son Heung-min, the star. Tottenham Hotspur of England, Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers of England, Oh Hyun-gyu and Yang Hyun-jun of Celtic of Scotland, and Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain of France will be the last to arrive at the camp on Friday, after participating in a match in the French Champions Cup. .

During the Korean team's camp in Abu Dhabi, it will face its Iraqi counterpart next Saturday in a final friendly match. The Korean team will play in the fifth group, and Iraq will be in the fourth group in the Asian finals. If Korea tops its group and Iraq comes in second place in its group, they will meet in the round of 16. .

The Korean delegation heads to Doha on the 10th of January, where it will play in Group Five, which includes Jordan, Bahrain and Malaysia, amid an attempt to break the stubbornness of the absence of the Asian title since 1960.