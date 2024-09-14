-The new rich of the Repuve are in a state of shock

-Pressure mounts on the PAN due to its leadership -Unconstitutionality argument impossible -Garduño’s heavy burden Yesterday, the team in charge of the Public Vehicle Registry (Repuve) module that operates on the ground floor of the State Attorney General’s Office, there in the city of Chihuahua, had to suffer a serious setback. It operates there, but is under the control of the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE). On Thursday, we published in this space that the traffic of Repuve stickers to regularize crooked vehicles continues shamelessly “under the shadow of the presidential decree that is about to expire at the end of September.” That’s what we wrote the day before yesterday. We present details about the million-dollar business that even the smallest procedure represents, at the rate of nine thousand pesos for those who do not present the vehicle, just the mere invoice. All this transaction ends in a broth more expensive than meatballs for the innocent buyers of crooked ones. Even a former deputy from Duarte, we are assured that she is involved in that sewer. Well, we are assured that the bosses, the bosses of the SSPE have already turned the spotlight on the matter and do not intend to bear the penalties that correspond to the operators of the Repuve, in charge of Alejandro Holguín. Yesterday, the aforementioned had to be gathered in the C4 of the state capital to answer many questions arising from what was published here on Thursday. For example, where have come from cars of the year, clothes of high-end brands and properties that do not correspond to the patrimonial declarations. Everything should have started to be clarified for the good of the good faith buyers of crooked cars. *** Some of them only through social media, but many others, led by Manuel Gómez Morín, heir to the founding surnames of the PAN, increased the pressure on the party due to the erratic leadership of Marko Cortés, who snatched his plurinominal as senator and did not give a damn about the rest. The approval of the judicial reform with the betrayal of the Yunes, friends of Cortés Mendoza, who elevated them in Veracruz as part of his terrible ties to an opposition alliance, ended up exploding in the leader’s face. At the PAN headquarters and with public statements, demands began for his immediate departure, without waiting until November, when there would be an election of his successor, and with the installation of a board of notables or a provisional moral leader, while an orderly process of replacement can take place. Cortés’s controls are not few as head of the National Executive Committee, but there are certainly clear signs of weakness in his mandate and of great risk for his succession, which was somewhat planned and accepted by the bases. In addition, the national situation is beginning to contaminate the state process of replacing Gabriel “Gabo” Díaz. Within the state PAN, a struggle has also arisen over attempts to bring a female leader without direct election, but rather by consensus of the groups and internal forces. The possibilities are beginning to dilute for the Juarense women who were betting on keeping the chair of the State Committee, given these signs of rebellion in the PAN if the current leadership insists on an appointment, as if that were a guarantee of unity and efficiency. The role of “Gabo” itself is proof of the opposite. Thus, more and more women have emerged who want to fight in a real internal election without pretenses, such as former deputy Georgina Bujanda or the PAN representative to the electoral bodies, Mariana Lachica, even though there are those who want to close the contest. *** The demonstration of 15 Chihuahua women who came from the capital headquarters of the Federal Judicial Branch to block the Puente Libre in Juárez turned out to be quite weak. The closure did not last even an hour. They finished and posed smiling at the New Central of the Technological Institute, with the objective fulfilled. Of course there were inconveniences for the hundreds of border residents who routinely use that bridge to go to El Paso, especially in the morning, but in reality it did not disrupt or attract the national spotlights necessary to make enough noise as they surely planned just a day in advance. And the thing is that they were not very organized. They could not even call their border counterparts, who were not even aware that this delegation was heading from Chihuahua with those intentions. They created a WhatsApp group the same day in the morning. The people of Juarez claim that they did not know of the official announcement, that no one organized it and that they already found out when the protest was heading to the hump at the intersection. With that capacity to call people together, they obviously could not go very far. *** The halt to the judicial reform in the State Congress – approved and ready to be promulgated by Andrés Manuel López Obrador tomorrow Sunday – is not a mere decoration, but the anticipation of a battle that, as we stated in a previous installment, the opposition in Chihuahua, Querétaro and other entities of the country are willing to fight. The determination of the PAN leader in the Legislature, Alfredo Chávez, has been notable, as has the uprising of the magistrates of the Superior Court of Justice of the State, who will have to give up even though it is already a reality and the president of the Republic can boast about it in his last Cry of Independence, as we had anticipated. However, noted Chihuahua lawyers warn that all those who intend to impose themselves seem to ignore the basic principle that a constitutional reform, by its very nature, cannot be unconstitutional. The litigants, they say, must especially know that a reform such as the one approved, may have elements of unconstitutionality and perhaps question some aspects in light of principles regarding human rights, but it cannot be alleged that it goes against the Constitution, given that the Constitution itself establishes the process for being reformed, which was formally fulfilled. If the reform seeks to be attacked by entities that are fighting, they recommend, they must first prepare their arguments and rethink many times that the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, head of the reformed Judicial Branch, is not the instance to which it could be appealed, because, to top it off, it would violate the principle of impartiality that must be maintained as a judge in case of admitting any appeal. Thus, outside of politicking and ideological visions, whoever intends to attack the reform must do so in a very intelligent manner and not just by talking and kicking and screaming. *** Most of the members of the cabinet of the president, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, have already been announced. There are notable figures who are being rescued from the current López Obrador administration to continue in various positions in the administration. For example, there is Zoé Robledo, who remains at the IMSS; Lázaro Cárdenas, who was coordinator of advisors and will now be in the Office of the President. There is also Rosa Icela Rodríguez, who from the Secretariat of Citizen Protection moves to the Secretariat of the Interior; Ariadna Montiel, who repeats in the Secretariat of Welfare. There are others, out there, but nothing has been said about the current head of the National Migration Institute, Francisco Garduño, who carries on his shoulders the heavy burden of the death of 40 migrants at the station in this city. The way in which the events occurred and how they have tried to blame only minor officials, fully exposes the federal official. Another dark aspect of the management is the way in which compensation has been granted to the relatives of the deceased, and how even the personal responsibility of the head of the INM has been disputed, which speaks of the burden that it would mean for the president to bring such a character to her cabinet. Many appointments are missing in decentralized organizations and sub-secretariats, hopefully the new administration will not fall into the temptation of taking him to some position to protect him, when he is the main person responsible for what happened here. If the ABC guard tragedy in Hermosillo haunts Calderón, what happened at the Juarez immigration station is a shadow for the current administration of the 4T.