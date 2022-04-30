Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- A round exhibition of Mazatlán FC and a total party at the Kraken was what was experienced with the Cañoneros who defeated 2-1 Pueblaon the last day of Closure 2022.

With goals from Oswaldo Alanís and Marco Fabián, Mazatlán FC reached 21 points, Now he only waits for a tie or defeat for Pumas against Pachuca or Leon against Toluca to enter the playoffs. With this result, those of the Ship were also saved from paying the quotient fine of 33 million pesos.

The clearest at the start of the game was for the Cañoneros who at 15′ were nothing to score. With Brian Rubio, who finished off with his chest, but Anthony Silva managed to deflect and the ball hit the post. In the counterattack, Marco Fabián hit the goal, but Puebla’s defense saved on the line.

At minute 27′, Nicolás Benedetti hung a ball into the area, which Iván Moreno finished off with a header, but left it well above the frame. Puebla sought to surprise with isolated attempts, especially with Fernando Aristeguieta who managed a couple of wide shots.

Mazatlan achieved fourth victory

On a free kick, Oswaldo Alanís paid the near post looking to surprise and the ball went just to one side. For the start of the second half, Mazatlan FC It started with the same offensive inertia.

First, Nicolás Benedetti took a shot at the near post that Silva managed to deflect. Later, Anthony himself sent a ball from a corner kick, after making a spectacular one-on-one save. In the corner, Marco Fabián put the ball into the heart of the area and Oswaldo Alanís scored the first of the night for the Cañoneros with a good header.

At 52′, after a corner kick, Fernando Aristeguieta supported himself with his hand to stop the ball, for which the whistler scored a penalty. From the firing squad, Marco Fabián, hit the center with power to beat Anthony Silva, who opted to his right, with the goal Mazatlán looked very close to victory and with total control over the pitch.

Mazatlan FC won 2-1

Iván Moreno started a counterattack at full speed that culminated with a powerful shot on goal that Silva stopped, on 68′. At the end, Jesús Zavala was missing inside the area and the Nazarene scored a penalty, which Paul Parra He charged with power attached to the right post to score 2-1, and left the drama for the end of this J17 of Liga MX.

With this result, Mazatlán FC reached 21 points and reached four wins in a row.

Puebla stayed at 26 points and will leave the area of ​​the first four places, so it will play playoffs and probably face Mazatlan in the playoffs.