According to the World Health Organization (WHO), noise pollution has serious adverse health effects. The United Nations report entitled ‘Frontiers 2022: Noise, Blazes and Mismatches’ measured noise levels in 61 cities around the world. Discover the 10 cities with the most decibels (dB).

+ Dinner in a crane becomes a success and will invade other Brazilian cities

Environmental noise caused by human activities – transport, industrial, commercial, recreational and other activities – is an environmental problem, with an estimated 125 million people in the European Union exposed to noise levels, generated mainly by road traffic.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), noise pollution produces adverse health effects such as stress, sleep disturbances, difficulties in school learning in children and even cardiovascular diseases.

The United Nations report entitled ‘Frontiers 2022: Noise, Blazes and Mismatches’ measured noise levels in 61 cities around the world.

Dhaka (Bangladesh) – 119dB Moradabad (India) – 114dB Islamabad (Pakistan) – 105dB Rajashahi (Bangladesh) – 103dB Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) – 103dB Ibadan (Nigeria) – 101dB Kutandole (Nepal) – 100dB Algiers (Algeria) – 100dB Bangkok (Thailand) – 99dB New York (USA) – 95dB

The post Are the 10 Noisiest Cities in the World appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#loudest #cities #world