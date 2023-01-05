Prior to the start of Closing 2023the Atlas midfielder, Aldo Rocha, acknowledged at a press conference that during the transfer market he received offers from other teams. He assured that, however, he rejected them because his desire is to continue with the red and black who will have a double challenge in 2023.

In addition to the Liga MX tournament, the Zorros will play the Concacaf Champions League, a historic challenge for the club and of which Rocha González wants to be a part. “That there were offers for me, there were offers, but I also always reached a good arrangement, both with the board of directors and with the coaching staff that was there.”

“Especially because I wanted to continue here, I was very motivated. I want to continue making history with this team, it motivates me to continue transcending, the upcoming tournament also motivates me (concacaf), above all because I had to play it and I know that they are very nice tournaments”, declared the player.

It will be in March when Atlas debuts in the Concachampions, against Olympia from Honduras. In this context, Rocha shared his confidence that the Academy will have a good participation in the international competition and also in the national one at the hands of Benjamin Morawho received his first opportunity in Mexican soccer with the red and black.

“I think that important things can be done with Benjamín’s work. This tournament there are no excuses, if at any time there was an excuse in the previous tournament, that was left behind,” Rocha declared in reference to the Opening 2022in which Atlas did not classify league after the two-time championship obtained in the previous tournaments.

“Now we have a full squad, we have a squad with zero injuries, except for Mauro Manotas but I think there are no pretexts to fight important things”, concluded Rocha. The red and black will go on stage next Saturday, January 7 at 7:10 p.m. Toluca at the Jalisco Stadium.