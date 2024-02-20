Puebla.- The Tuzos from the Pachuca Club they drown much more Stripe from the Puebla Club in the Clauaura 2024 of the Mexican League by signing a victory by goal in the Cuauhtémoc stadium in the activity of this date 9.

The Hidalgo They showed themselves with more ideas than the Poblanos and the reflection was perceived from the 5' after scoring the first of the game with an accurate header from Sergio Damián Barreto.

The Blue Stripes They responded with a great goal Pablo Gonzalez Diaz about 13' to be tied until the end of the first half of the match.

Just beginning the match, the Tuzos of Club Páchuca regained the partial advantage with a goal from Alan Enesto Bautista at 50', after receiving the goal pass from Alexei Dominguez in the area of Jesus Rodriguez. .

Puebla managed to match the Tuzos of Pachuca



The squad of Guillermo Almada He was dissatisfied and pushed to extend the lead with a great goal from 'Chiquito' Erick Sánchezin 66', after triangulating with Oussama Idrissi and Salomon Rondon.

Club Puebla He didn't want to appear eliminated, so he tried to do damage again but the gopher defense reduced the strength of his offensive and instead he managed to place the last nail in the coffin by Alan Enesto Bautista (90+6´) for your doublet in the Angelopolis. 1-4 official.

Erick Sánchez scored a great goal against the Strip



The Tuzos They will sleep as general leaders with 18 points. Meanwhile, the Camoteros of Ricardo Carbajal They do not walk in the tournament, so they will remain in seventeenth position with their four digits.

On the next day, Club Pachuca will visit Club Necaxa in it Victoria stadium and Club Puebla will repeat at home at the Cuauhtémoc stadium against Roosters of Querétaro FC.

