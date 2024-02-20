A recent analysis of the newspaper Washington Postbacked by data from the Federal Reserve, paints a bleak picture for the more than one-third of American adults who lack the financial stability necessary to achieve the long-desired position of middle class.

He Pew Research Centerwhen defining the middle class in terms of annual income, establishes a range between two-thirds and double the median income of American householdslocated at $74,580 dollars according to data from 2022.

However, the economic reality differs, since most of the Americans surveyed by The Washington Post perceived that the true middle class begins with income not less than $75,000 dollars for quality of life issues.

This perception gap between economic reality and financial aspirations translates into six attributes Americans associate with the middle class:

– Stable employment.

– Savings capacity.

– Face unforeseen expenses.

– Payment of loans without problems.

– Health insurance.

– Retirement with comforts.

This would sacrifice the middle class in the next 5 years

The next five years are seen as a financial challenge for the middle class, according to experts cited by The Washington Post.

Rising costs of housing, tuition, healthcare, and inflation threaten to redefine economic reality for those who aspire to belong to this segment.

Between the areas that could become unattainable luxuries For the middle class there are tripsespecially those abroad, and the home acquisition, new cars, private school enrollment and facing rising long-term health care costs.

– Trips.

– Own home.

– New cars.

– Private schools.

Inflation, which has permeated various economic aspects, presents an additional challenge, significantly impacting the costs associated with vehicle ownership, including insurance, taxes, repairs and parking.

In this scenario, long-term healthcare planning emerges as a pressing need for the middle class, as costs continue to rise and could erode retirement savings prematurely.