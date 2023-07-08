Earlier this week it was announced that Rodolfo Pizarro was “brushed” from inter miami After the board wanted to give more space to elements that they plan to bring from abroad, with this the Mexican has been left without a team and is now looking for a new opportunity to return to Mexico where he allegedly revealed that he did have some offers.

The same player announced that from the mexican soccer He has strong offers to return after his time at Rayados, in recent months when he was loaned by Inter Miami. The names of the clubs as such, he did not disclose, but it is believed that one could be Chivas, a group with which he lived one of his best times as a player.

Several reports already put the soccer champion in the Liga MX with Pachuca, Chivas and Rayados, with the Flock and many of his fans are looking forward to it, but the question that stands out is, is there any real possibility that it will arrive? Well, the reality is that nothing has been confirmed, the Chivas board has given no indication of wanting to sign the midfielder, nor did the player reveal whether the Guadalajara have contact with him.

Rodolfo Pizarro in his time at Chivas | Photo: Jam Media

In past administrations the name of Pizarro was hanging around in Chivas for a possible return, but the rumors made that arrival impossible due to a problem between him and Amaury Vergara, something that was not denied or confirmed by those involved.

As far as Rodolfo Pizarro is concerned, he does want to have a second stage with Chivas, he has said so on more than one occasion and he awaits the call for it. Although he should consider his economic claims since Chivas has a limited budget after the

hires he had this summer.

For now, we will have to wait to find out more details about the future of Rodolfo Pizarro, his signing is not ruled out but there is no basis to consider him a man for Chivas, at least in this Opening 2023.