John Pauli

07/07/2023 – 17:52

the term Real Estate comes from English, means ‘real property’, a physical, tangible good. The broad meaning of the expression is everything related to the Real Estate Market, almost as a synonym.

To understand the trends in this segment, first we need to understand what movement is happening today, what the new generations have been aiming for and what changes developers need to be more alert about.

Generations are broad categories used to describe different groups of people who were born at similar times and share common economic, historical, and technological backgrounds.

According to some sociological and demographic studies, generations are divided as follows:

Silent (or Traditional) Generation: Refers to people born roughly between the mid-1920s and mid-1940s. This generation grew up during World War II and the Great Depression and tends to value stability, hard work, and respect for authority.

Baby Boomers: This generation encompasses those born between the mid-1940s and mid-1960s, after World War II. The term “baby boom” refers to the significant increase in the birth rate during this period. Baby boomers experienced significant technological advances, such as the emergence of the television and the personal computer.

Generation X: It refers to people born between the late 1960s and early 1980s. This generation grew up during a period of technological transformation and witnessed the rise of the internet and cell phones. Members of Generation X are often thought of as independent, skeptical, and adaptable.

Generation Y (or Millennials): This generation encompasses those born roughly between the early 1980s and mid-1990s. Millennials have grown up with digital technology and the internet becoming increasingly accessible. They tend to be tech-savvy, multitasking, value flexibility in their work, and have a more relaxed approach to hierarchy.

Generation Z (or Centennials): It refers to those born from the late 1990s to the mid-2010s. This generation grew up completely immersed in the digital age, with smartphones and social media playing a central role in their lives. Gen Z is often described as highly connected, diverse, concerned with social issues and more enterprising.

Much is said about the consumption pattern and the impact of generation Y on the purchase of real estate, because they will be the ones to change this consumption and the perception of the world and society. Millennials make up a large part of the world’s population today.

Second Richard Fry, a researcher focused on economics and education, one in three American workers are Millennials, from Generation Y. It is believed that the behavior of millennials is entirely linked to their experiences with the product. Unlike other generations, Millennials are characterized by being more critical and demanding, especially in the short term.

while to Arthur Viana, manager of Outbound Marketing, Generation Y went through one of the biggest revolutions that society has known: the internet. And this drastically changed the traditional models of relationships, purchases, interactions and why not say work.

What is the consumption pattern of generation Y?

Millennials are just a click away from solving their doubts, fulfilling their shopping desires or even interacting with society. Which clearly impacts the future and now of the Real State segment.

“In addition, they have specific interest and consumption patterns, are no longer easily influenced by advertisements, believe that advertising is not authentic. They look for real testimonials from other users on websites or blogs, they constantly relate to the brand by following or sharing purchases and content, they use various technological devices, they are always connected and are loyal consumers, establishing bonds with the brands.” (VIANA, 2018)

In the website ingaia, who works with the use of Artificial Intelligence in the real estate market, says that Generation Y chooses their properties, whether for purchase or lease, more by location than other factors. Therefore, offering properties in good neighborhoods, with a well-developed structure, an efficient transport network, quality public service and accessibility are an excellent way to get closer to signing the contract.

This generation also chooses from usage and size characteristics. This is where peculiarities come in, such as the trend towards a gradual decrease in families and the length of stay.

Millennials often prefer to rent a property rather than buy one, as they are doing a temporary job in that city/locality, since the employment relationships of this generation are, in general, not as solid as for previous generations.

According to the website Moving, specializing in the real estate market, the generation in question took and still takes longer to leave home compared to the previous generation. Generation X left their homes in their early 20s.

The fact of leaving home later directly influences the real estate market, as at that age their parents were already taking out their first loans with the intention of buying a property, while Generation Y seeks to invest in education and life experiences.

The probability of a member of this generation Y renting a property is much higher than buying. This is because there is a lack of resources or because of the demand for flexibility. For real estate agents, this has a meaning: it is necessary to adapt to this behavior, since the reality is a greater volume of searches for properties for rent.

Another very important point to be taken into account by real estate agents is that Generation Y young people prefer convenience to luxury. Offering real estate that is close to work, with large commercial, technological and financial centers, are some of the strategies that can win over this public at the time of a sale.

Most Millennials are connected virtually all the time to the internet, which means that real estate companies have to invest in digital strategies if they want to sell and reach this audience. As well as accumulating assets and building an empire as assets are certainly not priorities as they once were.

See some Real State trends for this generation

Timeshares

The concept of each owner owning a fraction of the property, that is, it has a period of use and all its costs and expenses are also shared, for example, you buy 1/12 of that property and you are entitled to use it for a month and value respective asset.

Usually these usage rules and specific months are defined by an administrator, who manages this type of property.

One of the difficulties in the growth of this modality was legal uncertainty, a fact that was resolved in 2018 with Law number 13,777/18.

Long Stay / Extended Stay

In Brazil known as Long Stay or Long Stay, abroad known as Extended Stay. This is still an embryonic concept, but one that many specialists identify as having great potential.

The Long Stay concept is a mix of hotels with traditional leases, where buildings or individual apartment investors offer services of hotel origin such as daily cleaning, room furniture, internet and cable TV included in the lease price and with a Lesser lease period than traditional lease contracts, usually these contracts are from 30 days to 90 days in duration.

Abroad, this concept is widespread in large metropolises and cities, it is very easy to find this management model.

Small apartments and shared areas

This is a movement that we have seen more strongly since 2017, small apartments are among the population’s preferences since a property like this can be the solution for those who want to live in more valued and central neighborhoods.

To compensate for the lack of space, companies invest in shared areas, such as laundry and services similar to those offered by hotels. So a practical apartment for everyday life in a building with all the necessary infrastructure attracts those interested.

Capsules

This is an extremely disruptive concept, but one that in my view has great growth potential. Generating a social life among its residents, strengthening the sense of community – since practically all common areas are shared, such as laundry, kitchen, living room, etc. Extremely sustainable, scalable on relatively small land.

Companies like Nice Architects bets on fully autonomous and sustainable capsules, not requiring public supply services such as electricity and water.

real estate sales system

One of the most controversial trends, since in this case sellers are understood as owners of properties interested in selling or even developers, no longer needing an intermediary.

Many experts argue that real estate sales will increasingly take place C to C, where apps, AI programs and augmented reality eliminate the need for a broker and sales stands.

Personally, I still see it with a certain skepticism, as real estate is an asset of great value where the legal part, contractual guarantees and on-site visits are important facts in the purchase.

Of these trends, only the future will be able to say which ones will become reality, but developers and real estate agents who are aware of generational mindset changes will be able to benefit and create some solutions for our country’s housing problems.























