Mexico.- The MX League has a pause due to the FIFA date but that has not prevented the clubs from continuing with their actions for the next week, as in the case of St. Louis Athletic who have taken advantage of the time to announce the prices of the next game that they will have at home against the Mazatlan FC.

Through social networks, the team from Potosí has ​​been in charge of promoting the duel against the Sinaloans that is scheduled for April 2, 2023 on the field of the Alfonso Lastras. As well as offering promotions for its subscribers that is about to end. But now we will focus on the information of the general sale that will start this March 26 until the day of the game.

Currently the stadium has 8 sections in which lThe prices range from 129 pesos to 490, as well as one more section in which the attendees of certain universities are given an exclusive price. Ticket sales will be limited to only offering 8 tickets per person.

Prices

Canles’s – 490

Montezuma – 430

St Louis 1 – 390

St Louis 2 – 350

Athletics – 260

Tecate – 260

Mobile – 199

Winner – 199

Cuauhtemoc University – 129

Other universities – 149

St. Louis Athletic They are looking for their stadium to have a good entry for a match that is directly due to the issue of the Quotient, in addition to the fact that they need the points to get back into the Repechage zone since the last results have not been the best. Currently, the people from Potosi are in 15th place in the MX League with 12 points, although tied with Atlas, which has the average for the final phase but to enter they must win.

The actions of the match will take place on April 2 o’clock at 5:00 p.m. and can be seen completely live on the ESPN signal.