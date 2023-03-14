11 days of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX have already been played, with the Rayados de Monterrey maintaining his leadership at the top of the general table with 28 points, followed by a triple tie with 21 units of TolucaChivas and Toluca.

The Rayados directed by Victor Manuel Vucetichshowed that they are the most serious contender for the title, by beating Guillermo Almada’s Tuzos del Pachuca 2-1, the champions of the last tournament, the Apertura 2022.

Meanwhile, Toluca delivered by beating Mazatlán FC 4-1, Chivas stunned by losing 1-0 to Puebla, and Los Tigres lost some power in a 2-0 loss to América.

the scorers

On the other hand, on an individual level, the scorers’ table continues to be dominated by the Mexican striker for the Águilas del América, Henry Martín, who despite not having scored in the past 2 days, is still on top with 10 goals.

In second place is the Argentine attacker and Mexican national, Rogelio Funes Mori of the Rayados, with a total of 8 annotations being the closest follower of Martín.

We recommend you read

Another Argentine closes the top 3 scorers of the tournament, being Juan Ignacio Dinenno of the Pumas with 7 goals, while Javier Eduardo López del Pachuca, is the fourth best scorer with 6 goals