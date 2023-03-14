A Just Russia: strategic enterprises should be under Russian jurisdiction

Strategic Russian enterprises should be transferred under the jurisdiction of Russia, a group of deputies of the Just Russia – For Truth faction made such a demand. TASS.

“We have long insisted on the need to deoffshorize the Russian economy. There are no serious economic justifications for slowing down the process of deoffshorization,” said its head Sergei Mironov.

He pointed out that it is necessary to establish criteria for determining backbone and strategic enterprises, which must necessarily be under the jurisdiction of Russia.

The faction developed a corresponding draft law and sent it to the government for conclusion. According to the document, backbone organizations should be considered those whose revenue is at least ten billion rubles, the amount of taxes paid over the past three years is at least five billion rubles, and the number of employees is at least four thousand people, or 1.5 thousand for agriculture.

Strategic enterprises should also include those involved in the implementation of the state defense order. These organizations must have the territory of the Russian Federation as their place of state registration, A Just Russia explained.

Earlier, the European Union (EU) updated the “gray list” of tax jurisdictions, including Russia, Costa Rica, the British Virgin Islands and the Marshall Islands.