Guadalajara Jalisco.- Atlas and Chivas disputed what is truly considered a Classic of Liga MX today. With a final score of 3-3, the two teams from Guadalajara shared points in the Jalisco stadium in what shone as a possible victory for the sacred herd visiting.

Those led by Veljko Paunovic they entered the Colossus of the Calzada de Independencia to try to break the zero from before exceeding minute one, so a good play on the left almost ended in the goal of Camilo Vargaswho became one of the heroes for the Academy.

Shortly after came the first lash from the rojiblancos, at 4′, through Robert Alvaradowho did not forgive the Colombian within the area. After half an hour, Chivas scored again, Carlos Cisneros He took a placed left foot to increase the advantage, 0-2.

The answer of the Atlas He arrived in the last section of the initial part to go to rest in a draw. Miguel Jimenez unprotected his frame when he tried to parry with his fists, so Julian Quinones he conceded the ball with an internal part to discount at 33′.

With much effort he red and black found the tie with the hairstyle of Jonathan Herrera at 45+2′. The four goals announced to the public that the second half would be even better and that’s what happened with the scores of Alexis Vegain 55′, and Julian Quinonesover 57′, to declare an exciting tie in the Clásico Tapatío del Closing 2023.

We recommend you read

Atlas league six games without losing against the eternal rival. In this way it reaches thirteen points in the eleventh position, while Chivas has three games without winning in the tournament and with the point of this day it will sleep sixth, with 22. On date 14 the Zorros visit FC Juárez and those of Verde Valle receive Necaxa.