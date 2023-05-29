After a victory just for the minina of the America club about tigersthis Monday the return of the semifinals will be played from the field of the University Stadium where the Amazonas will try to turn the score around to reach a new final in the Women’s MX Leaguebut the Eagles will want to be in a second consecutive final this tournament.

The first leg of this semifinal was won by the azulcrema squad after Alison González’s goal in collaboration with Cecilia Santiago who made a mistake when stopping the ball. Even so, the game had many other options where the two teams could have had a favorable score but the intensity and fatigue did not allow them to carry it out.

Curiously, these two teams met last season in the instance of the final where the Amazons won the championship, but America already knows what it is to win at the Volcano because a few tournaments ago they also won a Women’s MX League on the field. del Universitario for what will be a very fought game.

Where to see

This match will be the first of a series of two duels that the Women’s MX League scheduled for this Monday. Tigres vs América will award the first finalist of the Closing 2023. The actions of the match will take place at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live on the TUDN signal.