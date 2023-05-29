The comeback signed by Alfa Romeo

Gaining position on the track a Montecarlo it is one of the most complex feats ever in Formula 1 for any driver, regardless of the talent or potential of the car he drives. Consequently, what Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou did in the last Monaco Grand Prix is ​​definitely worth noting, especially taking into consideration the box occupied by the two drivers of theAlfa Romeo on the starting grid and the bad weather conditions that suddenly arose during the race.

Bottas close to the top 10

While the Finn started from 17th place, the situation was even worse for his Chinese teammate, in the last row and in 19th place ahead of Sergio Perez’s Red Bull alone, protagonist of an accident during Q1. As a result, seeing the ex-Mercedes driver cross the finish line in eleventh positionand therefore one step away from the points zone, it almost tastes like a business for the number 77, as well as for Zhou, 13th under the checkered flag. Overall, no other team recovered so many positions during the race.

Only the points were missing

A result that was commented positively by Bottas, who missed the appointment with the top-10 from the Bahrain GP, ​​i.e. from the first of this season, when he finished in 8th place: “We had a solid race and probably got the most out of the day – he has declared – when recovering four positions in Monaco, it’s not a bad result and it’s just a shame that we couldn’t get any points from our efforts. The rain helped us a bit, mixing up the race, but we had to make some big decisions and we made all the right choices. It wasn’t easy, even in the split times, because the track was very wet in some spots and drier in others, but we chose to play this card before everyone else and as a result we gained ground. The car felt better with the upgrades made and we hope to get more performance a Barcelonaa faster track where our package should work a little better. I can’t wait”.

Zhou satisfied with the pace

Happy, even without the goal achieved in the points zone, too Zhou: “We had a good race in very difficult conditions and, considering the starting point, we can be satisfied with the progress we have managed to make – he added – we decided to pit on the first lap, an aggressive choice which would have meant finishing the race with just one set of hard tyres. The pace we had on those was quite good and I made up some places, holding off the cars on fresher tires before it started to rain. The rain canceled everything, we had to make another stop and face really difficult conditions: the track was really treacherous, every corner could put you in trouble and I had to be very careful. In the end we made up six positions and it was a lot of fun. The most important thing is that our race pace was good and it’s a good indication to tackle other circuits and other conditions“.