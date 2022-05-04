After Alicia Cervantes’ interview on the ‘Canelo’ Angulo podcast where I talk about how little she was paid in her beginnings in the Liga MX Femenil, here we show you the lowest salary that a player receives today.

Although Alicia Cervantes assured that she was paid 1,500 a month with the Atlas Red and Blackcurrently that salary has been increased in the players of the pink circuit.

With information from ESPNthe soccer player who currently receives the lowest salary per month is four thousand five hundred, although there are teams like América, Monterrey and Tigres that have players on their payroll with a salary of 100 thousand pesos or more.

The salary is definitely still low for the soccer players in the Liga MX Femenil and they continue in the struggle to receive better salaries. The American soccer players were able to match up in better salaries only a few months ago in the national team, since they were fighting for this issue.

Several government and private associations have approached the football players to help them improve their salary.

Much depends on what is generated in the entry to the real estate of the Liga MX Femenil to be able to receive better salaries, although they have already been playing for more than five years, the fever for this circuit barely woke up in its entirety a year and a half ago.

The north dominates.

Teams like Rayadas de Monterrey and Tigres de la UANL are the ones that can boast a large mass of fans every time they play, the other clubs are struggling a bit to have the identity of the Monterrey teams.

Little by little, the Liga MX Femenil is being renewed in order to increase its level and quality, since some tournaments ago the go-ahead was given for teams to have foreign players.