In the last decade, “John Wick” has become one of the most successful action sagas of recent times mainly because the charismatic actor Keanu Reeves added an original imprint to the action genre, with elements typical of martial arts cinema.

The details around “John Wick 4″ they are scarce. However, the new installment is expected to resolve the end of the third part, which culminated in the antihero being left for dead at the hands of Winston (Ian McShane).

Director Chad Stahelsky shared news of the tape for the medium Collider. He confirmed that he will again have Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne and Lance Reddick as cast members.

Asked about the plot of his film, the filmmaker kept quiet about the more specific details of the story. However, he revealed the first official data on the continuation of the previous installments and how it will work as a kind of conclusion to the saga.

What did Chad Stahelski say about “John Wick 4″?

Stahelski said for Collinder: “I think ‘John Wick 4’ is a great continuation of the first three movies. Also, it has some conclusion to the saga, which is great. We introduced a bunch of new characters that have a lot to say about Keanu Reeves’ character’s past and obviously the present as well,” he noted.

“I think it’s a kind of brotherhood and it’s hopeful. What would life really be like with a kind of existential crisis like yours? I think that’s going to be the fun part of the movie. That is what is ending. Nevertheless, there is a good ending to the story that we have built during all this time”, said the director.

Is “John Wick” about?

“John Wick” premiered in 2014, centered on the character of Reeves, a man seeking revenge against a group of men who broke into his home, stole his car and killed his dog, which had been his wife’s last gift before she died.

The success of the first installment was followed by two equally successful sequels: “John Wick: chapter 2″ (2017) Y “John Wick: chapter 3 – Parabellum” (2019). Therefore, the expectation for the arrival of this fourth and final installment is high. The premiere of “John Wick 4” is scheduled for the next March 24, 2023.

