Tigres de la UANL became a well-oiled scoring machine in the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the Women’s MX Leagueat the end of the regular phase with 43 -eight goals from the scratched of Monterrey – were the second best offense, but the aggregate 9-1 over the Rojinegras of the Atlas in the quarterfinals it was the clearest warning that they are serious and are going for their fifth title.

The 0-7 result in the first leg against Atlas meant that the Amazon They entered history by scoring their biggest win in Liguillas, where they have been on 43 occasions. Lizbeth Ovalle he showed off with a double, just like Stephanie Mayor. Uchenna Kanu, Nayeli Rangel Y mia fishel They also contributed to the win.

However, it was not the first time that the San nicolas de los heros they shine with a bulky scoreboard, it was in the final second leg of Guard1anes 2021 when they beat the Chivas of Guadalajara on the field of University Stadium; but, Lion He also succumbed to the felines on Matchday 4 of the 2017 Apertura when they were beaten 9-0 at the “Volcán”.

It will be precisely the Sacred Flock which the Amazons will face in the semifinal series of the Closure 2022, whose first leg will take place on Friday at 8:05 p.m. (Central Mexico time) at the University Stadium, and the second leg will be played on Monday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. at the Akron Stadium.